Serena Williams' Daughter Says She "Looks Like a Monster" During Met Gala Glam Sesh

Watch : Serena Williams' Style Hero Is...

Keeping her mom in check!

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia Ohanian won't let her legendary mom get too much of an ego, especially during Serena's 2021 Met Gala glam prep. In an adorable Instagram Stories video posted on Monday, Sept. 13, four-year-old Olympia tells mom Serena that she's unrecognizable in a face mask. "You look like a monster," Olympia calmly says as Serena films.

"I look like a monster?" she asks, to which Olympia nods, "Yeah."

"You think that's a nice thing to say?" Serena jokes. "But you can say it because I don't mind. You say your truth, OK?"

Olympia adorably wears a tiara, pink bows and a statement necklace for her own fashionable Met Gala-friendly accessories. Plus, Serena can't help but laugh off Olympia's comment the next video when the tot is out of sight. "She can't call me a monster now," a red carpet-ready Serena quips as eyeshadow is applied. "It looks like the mask worked!"