2021 Met Gala

Everything You Need to Know About E!'s Live Coverage
Met GalaBritney SpearsMTV VMAsKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Serena Williams' Daughter Says She "Looks Like a Monster" During Met Gala Glam Sesh

Serena Williams is serving up glam ahead of the 2021 Met Gala, but her daughter Olympia Ohanian joked that the Olympic athlete had a "monster" face mask. See the before and after pics.

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 13, 2021 9:10 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMet GalaCeleb KidsSerena WilliamsCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Serena Williams' Style Hero Is...

Keeping her mom in check!

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia Ohanian won't let her legendary mom get too much of an ego, especially during Serena's 2021 Met Gala glam prep. In an adorable Instagram Stories video posted on Monday, Sept. 13, four-year-old Olympia tells mom Serena that she's unrecognizable in a face mask. "You look like a monster," Olympia calmly says as Serena films. 

"I look like a monster?" she asks, to which Olympia nods, "Yeah." 

"You think that's a nice thing to say?" Serena jokes. "But you can say it because I don't mind. You say your truth, OK?" 

Olympia adorably wears a tiara, pink bows and a statement necklace for her own fashionable Met Gala-friendly accessories. Plus, Serena can't help but laugh off Olympia's comment the next video when the tot is out of sight. "She can't call me a monster now," a red carpet-ready Serena quips as eyeshadow is applied. "It looks like the mask worked!"

photos
Stars Getting Ready for the 2021 Met Gala

Serena, who hosted the most recent Met Gala in 2019, dazzled at the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibit opening in a sun-inspired Versace gown.

She even re-posted Donatella Versace's throwback pic of the look, perhaps hinting at another collab with the designer for tonight's event. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Mocks Fans Urging Her to Sign a Prenup

2

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

3

See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling Kiss

And, it's only a matter of time until Olympia follows in her mother's footsteps. The mini fashionista loves twinning with her mama. 

Instagram

Talk about an American icon in the making!

See Serena's before and after pics above before she graces the red carpet this evening. 

Watch Live From E!: 2021 Met Gala today, Sept. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Mocks Fans Urging Her to Sign a Prenup

2

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

3

See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's Don't Worry Darling Kiss

4

Reign Disick's Cute Dance Moves Are Your Must-See Monday Motivation

5
Breaking

Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa