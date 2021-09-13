12 Cute & Comfy Styles to Help You Have a Cozy Girl Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who else lives in sweatpants, slippers and pullover sweatshirts? Hopefully, we aren't the only ones.

Although we enjoy getting dressed up every once and awhile, we are all about the comfy and cozy lifestyle, especially during fall. There's nothing better than sipping on a warm fall-inspired drink with pumpkin-scented candles burning while you're snuggled up on the couch wearing a cozy outfit. It's pure bliss!

Since we want you to have a Cozy Girl Fall, we rounded up the comfiest sweaters, loungewear sets, slippers, joggers and more styles that you can wear inside and outside!