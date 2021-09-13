Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

12 Cute & Comfy Styles to Help You Have a Cozy Girl Fall

Curate your wardrobe with pieces that you don't want to rip off at the end of the day.

By Emily Spain Sep 13, 2021 11:00 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who else lives in sweatpants, slippers and pullover sweatshirts? Hopefully, we aren't the only ones.

Although we enjoy getting dressed up every once and awhile, we are all about the comfy and cozy lifestyle, especially during fall. There's nothing better than sipping on a warm fall-inspired drink with pumpkin-scented candles burning while you're snuggled up on the couch wearing a cozy outfit. It's pure bliss!

Since we want you to have a Cozy Girl Fall, we rounded up the comfiest sweaters, loungewear sets, slippers, joggers and more styles that you can wear inside and outside!

Autumn Boots and Booties We're Falling For

Offline Cozy Class Crew Neck Sweatshirt

If you live in Aerie's viral crossover leggings like we do, you'll definitely want to try out the brand's new Real Good collection, which includes this dreamy crew neck sweatshirt!

$55
$33
Aerie

Teddy Zip Up Hoodie

Nobody does cozy, confident and comfortable like Kim Kardashian and her brand Skims! This season, their iconic Cozy collection includes new teddy pieces like this snuggly fleece. Complete the look with the matching pants!

$88
Skims

Luxe Drawstring Legging

These super comfortable and flattering leggings are a must! They're ideal for those of us who are still working from home, long travel days and staying cozy 24/7.

VIP $50
Fabletics
Guest $65
Fabletics

Snug Lounge Slipper

Another must from Fabletics' new loungewear collection? These uber-cozy slippers. We seriously can't take them off!

VIP $40
Fabletics
Guest $50
Fabletics

Pembrook Sweater

This sweater is the epitome of Cozy Girl Fall! It's chic, snuggly and can be dressed up or down.

$148
Free People

The Easy Pant

Anything with an elastic waistband has our stamp of approval! Pair these cotton pants with a sweater or tee for an easy breezy look.

$58
$43
Everlane

Zesica Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts

We have no self-control when it comes to matching knit sets like this one. Oh, and it's only $20!

$20
Amazon

Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater

Available in heather grey, black and oatmeal, this cardigan will become a hero piece in your closet.

$215
$100
Quince

Ribbed Funnel Neck Pullover

Thanks to a four-way stretch, you can stay comfortable all day long in this funnel neck pullover.

$128
Lululemon

Disco Slide

Besides showering and sleeping, there are few moments you will see us without UGG slippers during the fall and winter. These platform slides are the key to staying warm and cozy!

$100
Ugg

Bicoastal Set

A matching jumpsuit and long cardigan? Count us in! This lightweight set is available in 10 shades to match your aesthetic.

$128
Free People

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater

This is another sweater you should have multiples of! It's versatile, affordable and comfy.

$12-$40
Amazon

Ready for more style inspo? Check out these must-have cable-knit pieces.

