Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
11 Cable-Knit Pieces You Need for Fall

It's time to up the cozy factor of your wardrobe!

By Emily Spain Sep 13, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Whether you're still feeling the summer heat or you've already packed away your bikinis, it's time to get into a fall state of mind!

So far, we've rounded up the boot trends we're falling for, crops tops destined for autumn and all of the pumpkin spice snacks you need to try. Today, we're sharing the cable-knit pieces you need to stay on-trend this season. 

Below, the sweaters, cardigansscarves, skirts and sweater vests that will up the cozy factor of your wardrobe!

Autumn Boots and Booties We're Falling For

Relaxed-Fit Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater

Available in four colors and in sizes XXS-3X, this cable-knit sweater is as necessary as a PSL in the fall months.

$98
$88
J.Crew

Cable-Knit Sweater Tank Set

We are obsessed with this two-piece knit set! Perfect for those fall days where you may or may not need an extra layer.

$130
Anthropologie

Free People Argyle Smile Cardigan

Add some color and coziness to your outfit with this chic Free People cardigan!

$198
Shopbop

Stradivarius Cable Knitted Tank in Pink

We will admit it took us a bit to jump on the sweater vest trend, but now we want one in every single color, especially this fun bubblegum pink hue.

$30
ASOS

Cable Knit Crop Sweater & Skirt

Pair this sweater with the matching skirt for the ultimate autumn look!

$140
Favorite Daughter
$248
$175
Favorite Daughter

Lisa Says Gah Eva Sweater Vest

We love this purple sweater vest! Layer it with a long-sleeve blouse as pictured or rep it on its own because it's that cute.

$149
$60
Lisa Says Gah

Danielle Guizio Cable Knit Mini Skirt

How chic is this cable-knit mini skirt? Style it with a tank top and leather jacket come fall.

$180
$76
Revolve

Emmaline Mini Dress

Rock this mini dress with a pair of knee-high boots and you'll be the best dressed at the pumpkin patch.

$168
Free People

Callahan Cardigan Set

We are getting major cozy vibes from this set! It's ideal for days when the weather can't make up its mind. You can wear the knit tank by itself or throw on the sweater if it's chilly.

$12
Revolve

Dusty Pink Cable Knit Sweater & Legging Set

We've never met a knit set we didn't like! This one by PrettyLittleThing is no exception and such a steal.

$55
PrettyLittleThing

Fuzzy Cable Knit Scarf

Complete your cold weather look with this snuggly cable-knit scarf made of alpaca-wool!

$89
$45
& Other Stories

Still in the mood to shop fall must-haves? Check out the boots and booties we're falling for.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

