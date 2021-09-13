See Lance Bass, AJ McLean and Nick Lachey React to Britney Spears' Engagement

Watch : Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey's Nostalgic Boyband Reunion

Everybody! AJ McLean, Lance Bass and Nick Lachey are bringin' da noise with a congratulatory message for Britney Spears!

Just moments after Britney announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, E! News caught up with her fellow '00s pop sensations, who wished her all the best as she says bye, bye, bye to the single life.

"Congratulations, girl!" Backstreet Boys star AJ gushed to E! News at the 2001 MTV VMAs. "You deserve nothing but the best." Seemingly referencing Britney's conservatorship battle, he noted she's "been through enough hell" and expressed his desire for her to have "continued love and success and joy in your life."

Added *NSYNC alum Lance, "We love you, Britney!" And as for 98 Degrees' Nick, he said, "Awesome! Congrats!"

Britney announced her engagement to Sam by posting an Instagram video of herself flashing her four-carat, solitaire-diamond ring and writing "I can't f--king believe it."

A source close to Sam described the proposal as "very private...romantic" and everything Britney wanted. "Sam has been dying to propose to Britney and knew this was finally the right time," the insider added. "They are so happy to be able to share this new chapter together."