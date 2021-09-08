Why Jamie Spears Really Filed to End Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears is one step closer to freedom.
Earlier this week, E! News confirmed through court documents that Jamie Spears had submitted a petition asking a Los Angeles judge to determine whether to terminate the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate.
"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," his filing stated. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."
So what led Jamie to take the next legal steps to end his daughter's conservatorship after an ongoing battle in court? According to a source close to the famous father, "Jamie has had to deal with a lot of stress and pressure and he wants to be done with it."
"Of course he knows that Britney needs a conservator and can't live responsibly on her own. But if she has a lawyer who wants to fight to end it, then he is saying go ahead and see what happens," our source exclusively shared with E! News. "Jamie feels by moving to end it, he is forcing their hand to make an evaluation happen sooner rather than later."
Britney previously testified in court that she doesn't want to be evaluated before her conservatorship ends. A source close to Britney believes Jamie's legal move comes because, "he was backed into a corner and saw the handwriting on the wall."
After Jamie's latest legal filing, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, released a statement claiming the move was "vindication for Ms. Spears." He also thinks there's more than just empathy and love behind Jamie's sudden change of heart.
"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath," his statement read. "But as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options."
Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008. It wasn't until recently where the 39-year-old mother of two testified to her experiences under the court order. She claimed that her father was "ruining" her life and asked for him to be removed as her conservator.
Jamie has maintained that his actions have been in the best interest of his daughter.
"Jamie saved Britney when nobody else could," a source close to the famous father shared. "He was the only one looking out for her that could get her out of the mess she was in."