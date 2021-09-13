Ed Sheeran Gives Us "Shivers" With His Serenading Performance at 2021 MTV VMAs

Watch : Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With "Afterglow"

We wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks, listening to Ed Sheeran perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The superstar (and new dad) gave his first live performance of his new single, "Shivers," at the award show on Sunday, Sept. 12. Compared to his angsty music video with AnnaSophia Robb, his sweet serenade at the VMAs was a bit more intimate.

Sheeran sang to the crowd in front of the New York skyline, playing guitar and wearing a simple black tee and trousers with red sneakers.

Perhaps he was singing about his wife Cherry Seaborn, although she wasn't by his side on the red carpet. He instead posed—in his Versace suit—with artist Maisie Peters, who is signed to his Gingerbread Man Records.

Sheeran was nominated for four trophies at the 2021 VMAs, which is hosted by Doja Cat this year. He's up for Video of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Song of the Summer, all for his vampiric number "Bad Habits," which paved the way for his upcoming album that's due on Oct. 29.