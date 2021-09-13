Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Sexy Red Carpet Debut at 2021 MTV VMAs

Almost nine months after they began dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally made their red-carpet debut and trust us—it's no small thing.
For the 2021 MTV VMAs, the Poosh founder stunned while wearing an off-the-shoulder all-black leather mini dress with corset detail, paired with black open-toe heels. And as for Travis, the Blink-182 drummer opted to match his other half and rock an all-black look, which included a long blazer blazer and black pants, for which both included spikes added as an epic detail. As for what laid underneath the blazer? Well, Travis pooshed the boundary for the night and decided to go shirtless. And what's more is the two didn't shy away from also showing the cutest PDA while posing for their red-carpet pics.
The couple's red-carpet debut marks just the latest milestone in their whirlwind romance since they began dating in December 2020. Although the two have been friends (and neighbors!) for years—in the brief time they've been dating, they've been inseparable. They've already been on family outings and romantic getaways, and gotten their love forever commemorated in ink.
Travis' most recent revelation about his other half may be the strongest evidence of the couple's bond. In a recent interview with Nylon magazine, the musician credited Kourtney for making him feel "invincible" following their recent European getaway. The trip marked his first plane ride since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008.
"I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you," he told the outlet. "I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours' notice.' And that's what she did."
"It's still something very new to me," he continued. "But having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton. She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."