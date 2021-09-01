Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Trip to Disneyland Paris Amid Scott Disick Drama

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian REACTS to Scott's Alleged Leaked DMs

It's a small world, after all.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued their European vacation, jetting from Italy to France on Aug. 31. The couple landed in the Paris version of their favorite Los Angeles date spot: Disneyland! And of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer were twinning with Mickey Mouse ears.

Their adorable day out comes on the heels of Kourtney's ex Scott Disick allegedly complaining about the couple's PDA to Kourtney's former flame Younes Bendjima. On Aug. 30, Younes posted an Instagram Story calling out Scott with alleged leaked DMs over a paparazzi photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing during a boat trip in Venice.

According to the screenshot, Scott allegedly shared the pic and wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Younes responded with, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro." Younes then added the message, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." Kourtney and the Algerian-born model dated for nearly two years before splitting in 2018. As of date, E! has not been able to verify the authenticity of the screenshots.