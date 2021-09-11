Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Tribute to 9/11 Victims and the City She Now Calls Home

Gigi Hadid shared a moving message to New Yorkers on an especially significant day.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the supermodel took a moment to honor New York City, as well as those who suffered a great deal of pain from the horrific terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In a post shared on Instagram, Gigi shared a touching tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, writing, "My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost on this day 20 years ago."
"I will never forget that day, and since then, NYC has become a city that has given me so much," her message continued. "Sending light and love to all the first responders, New Yorkers, those who lost loved ones, and those affected worldwide by the tragedies of 2001."
Gigi concluded, "I am proud of the resilient spirit of NYC, and proud to be amongst it. May God Bless all."
Alongside her caption, the 26-year-old star posted a short video clip that captured the city's skyscrapers, as well as the Statue of Liberty.
The supermodel, who is a California native, has called New York City her home in the last few years.
Not only is it the place to live for fashion devotees such as herself, but it's also where she and her longtime partner, Zayn Malik, have been raising their daughter Khai, who turns 1 later this month.
Earlier this week, Gigi made a splash during New York Fashion Week as she walked several runways in fashion shows such as Moschino, Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler to name a few.
Of course, the supermodel isn't the only celebrity or public figure to honor the victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as The Obamas and President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and many more, have all paid their respects to those who lost their lives.
Others have opened up about the tragic event and the memories that have stayed with them over the years. Click here to read how 20 Americans have remembered 9/11.