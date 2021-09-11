Joe and Jill Biden, Obamas and Clintons Reunite at 9/11 Memorial on 20th Anniversary of the Attacks

Watch : Kris Jenner, Mariah Carey & More Honor Victims & Heroes of 9/11

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were joined by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and their wives Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton as they honored the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the tragedy's 20th anniversary.

The three couples, who last saw each other at Biden's inauguration in January, attended the annual national Commemoration Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at the site of the World Trade Center, whose iconic twin towers collapsed after planes, hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists, slammed into them, killing more than 2,600 out of the almost 3,000 people who died that day.

The Bidens laid a wreath at the memorial. They, along with the Obamas and Clintons, were joined by several politicians and other public figures at the ceremony and stood solemnly with their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem was played. The participants also stood for six moments of silence, each marking when the towers were struck and fell, when the Pentagon was attacked and the crash of Flight 93, a fourth hijacked plane, in Shanksville, Penn.