Michelle Obama Recalls the Morning of 9/11 With Her Daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama is remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks—as a mother and not as a political figure.

The former First Lady took to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the horrific events that unfolded at New York City's World Trade Center.

In her moving message, the public figure recalled her memories of that tragic morning on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, she and her husband and former President Barack Obama lived in Chicago with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, who were then very young.

"It was Malia's first day of nursery school—I remember taking her photo, dropping her off for the very first time, and feeling those pangs of separation from my baby," the Becoming author began her caption. "I'd just buckled newborn Sasha into her car seat and was driving back home when I heard the news on the radio—and the uncertainty and anxiety set in almost immediately. What was happening? Had the world just changed? What kind of future were our girls going to enter?"