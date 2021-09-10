Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Racy Lace Look During NYC Night Out

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, didn't leave much to the imagination in a sheer outfit while attending a show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9.

Kylie Jenner is turning heads with her latest look during an exciting night in New York City.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the pregnant 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her baby bump in custom lace from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at the city's famed Empire State Building as part of New York Fashion Week.

For the jaw-dropping look, Kylie paired the sheer jumpsuit with a dark coat, along with a garment wrapped around her waist. The outfit was reminiscent of one that her sister Kim Kardashian wore in July 2015 while pregnant with son Saint, 5.

Earlier that day, Kylie had bared her baby bump in a different outfit, with that one featuring an orange trench coat and low-rise jeans. She wore this look while visiting Revolve Gallery as part of NYFW. 

"Kylie loves fashion and was very excited to see young emerging brands that wouldn't normally be able to show," a source told E! News about the outing. 

photos
Every Sweet Moment From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Pregnancy Video

Just two days ago, Kylie confirmed that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, meaning daughter Stormi Webster, 3, will soon get to meet her younger sibling.

Gotham/GC Images

Keep scrolling to see Kylie's fabulous pregnancy style. 

BFA / Joe Schildhorn
Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Instagram
Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

