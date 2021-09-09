Melissa Gorga Reveals Which Real Housewife Caused the Most Drama on Ultimate Girls Trip

INSTARimages.com

And, she's been sharing styling tips with Kyle x Shahida founder and co-star Kyle! "I started wearing [Bronx and Banco] when I went to the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," Melissa noted. "Kyle and I both had so many of their pieces, and I'm obsessed."

As for what fans can expect from RHONJ next season, there's a reason why Jennifer Aydin hasn't been in any of the cast pics. "There's a lot of twists and turns. There's some new people, some new faces, which is really exciting for us," Melissa teased. "I think this season tops the other one."

Plus, could Melissa have a new brother-in-law soon? "I support [Teresa] and Luis," Melissa gushed. "She is in a love bubble. They're both so happy, so good for them."

Watch the full interview above to hear more RHONJ details!

