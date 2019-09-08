Paul Morigi/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 6:40 PM
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are taking on New York City!
Kyle Richards debuted her new women's clothing brand with Shahida Parides at New York Fashion Week on Sunday and recruited a few of her co-stars for the big show.
Lisa Rinna rocked the runway in a sexy, black number and a red floral robe. Erika Girardi, a.k.a Erika Jayne, also slayed the catwalk in a brightly colored top and red pants. Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards looked fierce and fabulous, as well.
But that's not all. Richards' daughters, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky, and her longtime pal, Faye Resnick, also showed their support by modeling in the show. Meanwhile, Rinna's daughters, Dehlilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, cheered on the Bravolebrities from the front row at Pier 59 Studios.
At the end of the show, Richards came onto the stage and wiped away a few tears as she headed down the runway with Parides.
The women's ready-to-wear brand, Kyle and Shahida, consists of resort wear, separates, jumpsuits, rompers, dresses and red carpet/evening looks.
According to a press release, their first line was "deeply inspired by nature and wildlife" and included several custom printed fabrics—such as ones that gave nods to tropical plants, florals, sea shells, fish, butterflies, exotic birds and animals of the Serengeti.
Spectacular 🙌🙌🙌 So proud of our girls @Kyleandshahida #newyorkfashionweek👄
Congrats, Kyle!
