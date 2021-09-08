Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 08, 2021 3:48 PMTags
TVBabiesPregnanciesExclusivesCeleb KidsCouplesShowsMorgan StewartDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Necessary Realness: Get REAL With Morgan Stewart Q&A

E!'s Morgan Stewart is about to have a mini-me!

After welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced today that she is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Jordan McGraw

Morgan shared the news during this morning's Daily Pop, shocking fellow co-host Justin Sylvester after discussing the Olivia Munn and John Mulaney surprise pregnancy announcement. "You know who else is pregnant? Me," Morgan said with a smile. "I can't hide it you guys, I can't hide it anymore."

Morgan revealed that she did not tell anyone since finding out she was far along at the end of July. "Well bitch, because I'm pregnant, I'm hiding it," Morgan joked about her similar outfit choices. And yes, the second baby came as a surprise even to Morgan! "It's Botox and booze after this, I'm done," she quipped.

Morgan also took to Instagram writing, "Maybe this baby will look like me??" with a sweet Instagram pic of Jordan touching her baby bump on Wednesday, Sept. 8. 

photos
Morgan Stewart's Daughter Row's Cutest Pics

Morgan has been totally transparent about her birthing journey with Row, whom she jokes looks just like dad Jordan. The Necessary Realness star also opened up about her thyroid diagnosis following her first pregnancy.

Instagram

Health scares aside, Morgan has easily settled into life as a new mom. 

"I think we were excited and definitely like, 'How is this going to affect our dynamic and our life?'" Stewart said during father-in-law Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks in May. "Like, we have our life and we have a baby. Most people with new babies can't separate the two but we've done a good job I think for the most part."

Such a good job, in fact, that it's time for a second one!

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3
Exclusive

Meredith Marks Dishes if She Had Anything to Do With Jen Shah's Arrest

4

Natalia Bryant on Why She Quit Volleyball After Kobe & Gianna's Deaths

5
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Latest News

See Jennifer Lawrence's Transformation in Don't Look Up Trailer

Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Did 5 Random People Know Any of DWTS' Season 30 Celebs?

Raven-Symoné Reveals Disney Offered for Her Character to Be a Lesbian

La La Anthony Reveals What's In Her Bag

Exclusive

Why Junie Shumpert Wants to "Beat" Friday the 13th's Jason

Natalia Bryant on Why She Quit Volleyball After Kobe & Gianna's Deaths