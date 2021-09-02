Brad Pitt Challenges Ruling in Custody Battle Against Angelina Jolie

Watch : Angelina Jolie's Major Legal Win In Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

The back-and-forth continues in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's heated custody case.

Pitt scored a win in May when he was tentatively granted joint custody of their five minor children. However, the order came from Judge John Ouderkirk, who officiated the couple's wedding seven years ago.

That led Jolie to try to discount the judge's ruling. In July, a California appeals court approved her request to disqualify the judge. According to her legal team, Ouderkirk failed to "disclose multiple professional, business and financial relationships, ongoing during the course of the matter, with Pitt's counsel and their law firms."

As such, Jolie retained full-time custody of their kids, while Pitt maintained visitation rights.

So, the Moneyball actor is now responding in court, filing a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the case, which E! News obtained on Sept. 1.

"The Court of Appeal effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California and generated widespread confusion, uncertainty, and instability for judges, litigants, and the California judicial system as a whole," it reads.