Brad Pitt Granted Joint Custody of Children as Angelina Jolie Challenges Tentative Ruling

A judge has made a tentative ruling in regards to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle. See what both parties think of the decision.

Close to five years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the couple's custody battle has taken a turn.

Judge John Ouderkirk, who previously officiated the couple's wedding in August 2014, ruled that the existing custody order must be modified per Brad's request. The actor now has joint custody, allowing him more time with his children.

"Brad is extremely happy, he's over the moon," a source close to Brad shared with E! News. "All he wanted to do was see his kids. For him, it's the most positive results."

The source continued, "Brad has always been seeking the opportunity to have more time with his children and prioritized their well being. The judge ruled in Brad's favor and significantly modified the customary order to significantly increase his time with the kids."

The judge's decision was made after testimony was heard from people who spent time with the kids and by professional evaluators and therapists. 

According to a second insider close to the situation, who spoke with NBC News, the ruling is a "tentative decision." In fact, Angelina has no plans of stopping her legal fight.

As the insider explained, "Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed."

Three of Angelina and Brad's six children are teenagers including Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 14. The couple's eldest child Maddox is 19 and not subject to the custody decision. They also share 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

E! News has reached out to Brad and Angelina's attorneys for comment and has not heard back.

Ultimately, the legal battle doesn't show signs of being officially over anytime soon. According to new court documents obtained by the Associated Press this week, Angelina criticized the judge who is deciding on child custody in her divorce with Brad.

According to the court filing, "Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case." 

In response to Angelina's filing, Brad's attorneys told the AP, "Ouderkirk has conducted an extensive proceeding over the past six months in a thorough, fair manner and reached a tentative ruling and order after hearing from experts and percipient witnesses."

