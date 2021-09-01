Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With All Their Babies

As Scheana Shay famously once said, "Hashtag: It's all happening!"
The Vanderpump Rules star, who welcomed her first child with fiancé and rugby player Brock Davies in April, took to Instagram to share the sweet reunion she had with her past and present co-stars and fellow moms.
"Mamas day out!" Scheana captioned the adorable post on Tuesday, Aug. 31, alongside several candid shots of her fun-filled day. "We finally got all the bubs together!"
In one snapshot, Scheana enjoyed an afternoon outing with Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright. The gal pals, who spent time at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, each posed with their little ones.
Of course, the reality TV stars all looked fabulous out and about with their babies. Scheana donned a pastel green blouse that she paired with denim jeans and black booties. Her daughter, Summer Moon, 4 months, dressed just as cute, wearing a black onesie and frilly white tutu.
Brittany, who also welcomed son Cruz with husband Jax Taylor in April, rocked a blush-colored button-down and beige biker shorts, which perfectly complemented her baby boy's gray outfit.
"Cruz with all of his GF's," the Vanderpump Rules alum captioned a post of their reunion.
Additionally, Stassi posed with 6-month-old Hartford in an all-white get-up, as her baby girl dressed in a rainbow-colored ensemble.
"We used to pose with cocktails," she cheekily wrote on Instagram, alongside the same group photo of them holding onto their babies.
As for Lala? The beauty mogul opted for a cozy-chic outfit and even twinned with her bundle of joy. For the outing, Lala wore a colorful tie-dye loungewear set that adorably matched with her 7-month-old daughter Ocean's.
This marked the first time the Bravo stars got together with their kids. Brittany confirmed the news on Instagram Stories, captioning a video of their lunch, "Our first group play date."
But knowing these gal pals, it's safe to say this won't be the last time they all hang out together with their children.
Last year, both Stassi and Brittany confirmed they would not appear on the next season of VPR. Click here for a closer look at season nine's new cast following its recent shake-ups.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)