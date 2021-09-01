Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With All Their Babies

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl

As Scheana Shay famously once said, "Hashtag: It's all happening!"

The Vanderpump Rules star, who welcomed her first child with fiancé and rugby player Brock Davies in April, took to Instagram to share the sweet reunion she had with her past and present co-stars and fellow moms.

"Mamas day out!" Scheana captioned the adorable post on Tuesday, Aug. 31, alongside several candid shots of her fun-filled day. "We finally got all the bubs together!"

In one snapshot, Scheana enjoyed an afternoon outing with Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright. The gal pals, who spent time at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, each posed with their little ones.

Of course, the reality TV stars all looked fabulous out and about with their babies. Scheana donned a pastel green blouse that she paired with denim jeans and black booties. Her daughter, Summer Moon, 4 months, dressed just as cute, wearing a black onesie and frilly white tutu.