TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Reality Show and Best Reality Star

Sound off on your reality TV favorites by voting in the latest polls for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards!

It's time to get real!

After the craziness that was 2020 and 2021, reality TV became an essential part of our self-care routines. We kept keep up with the Kardashians, developed bling envy thanks to Anna Shay and pondered aloud: Who is hunky dory?

So, it's only right that our next set of polls for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards has everything to do with reality TV. If you couldn't tell by the teaser above, the Best Reality Star is a super stacked category, including Bling Empire's Anna Shay, Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Kim Kardashian, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Bachelor Nation's Michelle Young, Summer House's Carl Radke, RuPaul's Drag Race's Symone, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton and Siesta Key's Juliette Porter.

Each of these TV personalities have given everything to their respective reality shows—and we couldn't be more appreciative. For example, Stause vulnerably let cameras document her heartbreaking split from husband and This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. Then there was Summer House's Radke, who opened up about his sobriety journey amid his brother's untimely passing.

Of course, it's not just the reality stars who we're honoring today, as the Best Reality Show poll is also live. The nominees in this category include Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 90 Day Fiancé, Selling Sunset, Bling Empire, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

 

In typical TV Scoop Awards fashion, you can vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want, all the way through Friday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the polls for Best Reality Show and Best Reality Star...

Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Reality Show/Star

Vote for the Best Reality Show
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
75%
90 Day Fiancé
8.3%
Selling Sunset
8.3%
RuPaul's Drag Race
0%
Bling Empire
0%
The Real Housewives of Potomac
8.3%
Vote for the Best Reality Star
Anna Shay (Bling Empire)
0%
Kim Kardashian (KUWTK)
36.4%
Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
9.1%
Michelle Young (Bachelor S25/Future Bachelorette)
9.1%
Carl Radke (Summer House)
9.1%
Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
9.1%
Kathy Hilton (RHOBH)
27.3%
Juliette Porter (Siesta Key)
0%

You can find the other live polls for the TV Scoop Awards here.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

