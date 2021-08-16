Why Siesta Key Fans Are Convinced Juliette Porter and Sam Logan Broke Up

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

It's getting harder and harder to keep a secret in Siesta Key.

Just weeks after viewers watched the show's dramatic season four finale and reunion show, one couple appears to be experiencing some troubled waters. Over the weekend, fans began to speculate that Juliette Porter and Sam Logan had broken up.

So, what's the evidence? For starters, Juliette appears to have deleted some pictures with Sam from her Instagram page while her swimwear line JMP The Label unfollowed the UCF grad.

In addition, the fashion designer raised eyebrows when she started to organize a closet in a house she doesn't share with Sam. "De-cluttering feels so good," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "@NeatFreak_SRQ has helped me clear out my new closet and get rid of so much junk….I didn't realize how much stuff I needed to get rid of and organize."

Furthermore, a fan site posted screengrabs believed to be from Madisson Hausburg's sister Heather claiming the pair had broken up. "I do not know the details," she shared. "I just know they are done. And that the Land Rover is a lease lol."