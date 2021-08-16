Why Siesta Key Fans Are Convinced Juliette Porter and Sam Logan Broke Up

It's getting harder and harder to keep a secret in Siesta Key.
Just weeks after viewers watched the show's dramatic season four finale and reunion show, one couple appears to be experiencing some troubled waters. Over the weekend, fans began to speculate that Juliette Porter and Sam Logan had broken up.
So, what's the evidence? For starters, Juliette appears to have deleted some pictures with Sam from her Instagram page while her swimwear line JMP The Label unfollowed the UCF grad.
In addition, the fashion designer raised eyebrows when she started to organize a closet in a house she doesn't share with Sam. "De-cluttering feels so good," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "@NeatFreak_SRQ has helped me clear out my new closet and get rid of so much junk….I didn't realize how much stuff I needed to get rid of and organize."
Furthermore, a fan site posted screengrabs believed to be from Madisson Hausburg's sister Heather claiming the pair had broken up. "I do not know the details," she shared. "I just know they are done. And that the Land Rover is a lease lol."
But perhaps the greatest clue could be when Sam replied to a fan questioning if he's ready to settle down. "I'm single," he wrote on Instagram. "You freaks chill out and let me live my life."
E! News has reached out to MTV for comment. New episodes of Siesta Key are expected to return later this year.
Back in February 2020, Juliette went Instagram official with Sam during an evening date at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida. He would later make his debut on Siesta Key in June of that year.
But as fans of the reality show know, the twosome has had their ups and downs including a not so magical cast trip to a private island. At the same time, the couple maintained their loyalty for one another.
"We're very happy," Juliette told E! News in May 2021. "We've been dating for about a year and a couple months now and as perfect as I'd like to think we are, we definitely have some bumps in the road and you'll see that unfold whether our issues are other girls in the picture, exes or friends. It's not all perfect here in Siesta Key."