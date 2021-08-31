Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

This Turner & Hooch Sneak Peek Will Make You Nostalgic for the Original Film

In this exclusive sneak peek from Sept. 1's episode of Turner & Hooch, Mayor Sutton (Reginald VelJohnson) reflects on working with Scott Turner Sr.—a.k.a. Tom Hanks in the movie!

By Alyssa Ray Aug 31, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TVTom HanksExclusivesDisneyJosh PeckCelebrities
Watch: 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Tom Hanks may not physically be in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch, but his legacy is definitely present.

In this exclusive clip from Sept. 1's all-new episode, Scott (Josh Peck), Brooke (Becca Tobin) and Hooch take in a local fair. Before long, they run into Scott's sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), who is enjoying the ring-tossing booth alongside Mayor David Sutton (Reginald VelJohnson).

This name may sound familiar to fans of the original 1989 film, as David Sutton was a former partner of Det. Scott Turner Sr., who was famously played by Oscar winner Hanks. And, in typical Turner & Hooch fashion, the exclusive clip makes reference to this special connection.

"Call me David," Mayor Sutton notes as he introduces himself to Brooke. "And you're Scott's girlfriend?"

A flustered Scott responds, "I'm not sure we're officially—"

Playfully teasing him like the old family friend he is, the Mayor calls it "guac-ward," referencing the fair's guacamole theme. With a chuckle, Brooke says, "No, it's ok. Yes. Yes, I am his girlfriend."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

To alleviate any awkwardness, Brooke asks David about his time as Mayor. To which he reveals, "Seems like forever! 10 years. Before that, I was a cop. My old partner was the father of these two rascals."

Not to leave out Hooch, Laura quips, "Well, three rascals."

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

2

See Dwayne Johnson's Relatable Reaction to Doppelgänger Police Officer

3

The Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

After Brooke points out Scott's dad's influence in the community, Mayor Sutton declares the late detective a local hero, adding, "This whole festival is dedicated to him this year."

Watch the heartwarming scene for yourself in the exclusive clip above.

New Turner & Hooch episodes arrive Wednesdays on Disney+.

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

2

See Dwayne Johnson's Relatable Reaction to Doppelgänger Police Officer

3

The Truth About the Royal Family's Reaction to Princess Diana's Death

4

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Vows to Share "Love Story" With Kids During Funeral

5

Former Child Star Matthew Mindler's Manner of Death Revealed

Latest News

Former Child Star Matthew Mindler's Manner of Death Revealed

Exclusive

This Turner & Hooch Clip Will Make You Nostalgic for the Film

Nicole Richie's House of Harlow Will Make Its Fashion Week Debut

Exclusive

A.P. Bio's Glenn Howerton Spills on Season 4's Guest Stars

YouTuber Piper Rockelle Reacts to Pink's Claim She's Being "Exploited"

These Celebs' Look-Alikes Will Make You Do a Double Take

30 Big (Huge!) Secrets About Pretty Woman Revealed