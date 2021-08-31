This Turner & Hooch Sneak Peek Will Make You Nostalgic for the Original Film

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Tom Hanks may not physically be in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch, but his legacy is definitely present.

In this exclusive clip from Sept. 1's all-new episode, Scott (Josh Peck), Brooke (Becca Tobin) and Hooch take in a local fair. Before long, they run into Scott's sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), who is enjoying the ring-tossing booth alongside Mayor David Sutton (Reginald VelJohnson).

This name may sound familiar to fans of the original 1989 film, as David Sutton was a former partner of Det. Scott Turner Sr., who was famously played by Oscar winner Hanks. And, in typical Turner & Hooch fashion, the exclusive clip makes reference to this special connection.

"Call me David," Mayor Sutton notes as he introduces himself to Brooke. "And you're Scott's girlfriend?"

A flustered Scott responds, "I'm not sure we're officially—"

Playfully teasing him like the old family friend he is, the Mayor calls it "guac-ward," referencing the fair's guacamole theme. With a chuckle, Brooke says, "No, it's ok. Yes. Yes, I am his girlfriend."