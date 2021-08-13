Meet Canadian Actor Matt Hamilton, the Breakout Star of Disney+'s Turner and Hooch Series

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

As far as iconic reboots go, we have no bones to pick with the latest reboot of the classic 1989 comedy Turner & Hooch.

The film was adapted into a Disney+ series that premiered earlier this year and it's just as lovable and action-packed as the original, with Drake & Josh star Josh Peck reprising Tom Hanks' Det. Scott Turner role. But it was actor Matt Hamilton, who plays Peck's sidekick, US Marshal Trent Havelock, that caught our eye.

Hamilton, an actor and screenwriter, has appeared in many TV series including Supernatural and Marvel's Legions before landing the coveted Havelock role in Hooch. In fact, this is somewhat of a dream role according to Hamilton, who spoke to exclusively E! News about the show.

"I do remember the movie, I loved it as a kid," Hamilton said. "The one scene I always remember is Hooch going to the doggie door and dragging him into the door multiple times. Re-watching the movie was fun because it brought back a lot of memories. It's like an all-time, top two Tom Hanks performance. A League of Their Own is number one but he's so good in that movie."