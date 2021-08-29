Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kanye West Finally Releases Donda Album, Featuring Multiple Celeb Cameos

Kanye West has finally dropped his long-awaited album Donda. Find out more info about his new record, which features guest vocals from other top artists.

By Corinne Heller Aug 29, 2021 4:25 PMTags
MusicKanye West
Watch: Kim Kardashian "Blindsided" by Kanye West's Guests at "Donda" Event

Kanye West finally did it—fashionably late.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the 44-year-old rapper and designer dropped his long-awaited 10th studio album Donda, more than a month after its original release date and three large listening parties later, most recently a Chicago stadium event, during which his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared onstage in a wedding gown.

Donda, which is named after Kanye's late mother and which includes religious themes, was released on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify. The record contains 27 tracks, including a title song, which features surprise background vocals from Ariana Grande. This marks her first collaboration with the rapper. The album also includes the track "Believe What I Say," which samples Lauryn Hill's 1998 hit "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

Other artists featured on Donda include Travis ScottThe Weeknd, Chris BrownKid CudiPlayboi Carti, Young Thug, The Loxlate rapper Pop Smoke and Jay-Z, who contributed a verse to the track "Jail."

photos
Inside Kanye West's Donda Event in Chicago

The latter is also credited as a co-writer of the song, along with several others. One of them is Marilyn Manson, a.k.a. Brian Warner, who appeared at Kanye's most recent listening party in Chicago. The shock rocker is currently facing accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct, which he has denied.

Brian Prahl/MEGA

Trending Stories

1

You Have to See Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

2
Exclusive

Kim "Blindsided" By Marilyn Manson's Presence at Kanye's Album Event

3

Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19

Donda also contains a sequel song, "Jail pt 2," which was unavailable for streaming for the first few hours of the album's release. Both Manson and rapper DaBaby, who also appeared at the party and whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, are credited as co-writers of the track. DaBaby recently stirred controversy with homophobic remarks, for which he has apologized.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Hours before the album was released, Kanye posted on Instagram screenshots of a text exchange with his manager, Bu Thiam, that suggested DaBaby's manager had an issue clearing "Jail." Kanye, who ran for president in 2020, defended his "brother," saying he "was the only person who said he would vote for me in public." DaBaby, who did tweet last August, "You got me f--ked up you think I ain't voting for Ye," has not commented about the alleged dispute.

Check out a track listing for Donda:

1. "Donda Chant"
2. "Jail"
3. "God Breathed"
4. "Off the Grid"
5. "Hurricane"
6. "Praise God"
7. "Jonah"
8. "Ok Ok"
9. "Junya"
10. "Believe What I Say"
11. "24"
12. "Remote Control"
13. "Moon"
14. "Heaven and Hell"
15. "Donda"
16. "Keep My Spirit Alive"
17. "Jesus Lord"
18. "New Again"
19. "Tell the Vision"
20. "Lord I Need You"
21. "Pure Souls"
22. "Come to Life"
23. "No Child Left Behind"
24. "Jail pt 2"
25. "Ok Ok pt 2"
26. "Junya pt 2"
27. "Jesus Lord pt 2."

 

Trending Stories

1

You Have to See Police Officer's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

2

John Stamos Shares Health Update After Posting Photo From Hospital

3

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy

4

Inside Chadwick Boseman's Inspiring Private Love Story

5

Erika Jayne Sued for $25 Million in Tom Girardi’s Bankruptcy Case

Latest News

Ed Asner, TV Legend and Star of Pixar's Up, Dead at 91

Beyoncé Looks Like a Real-Life Barbie to Celebrate Jay-Z's Event

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "People Creating Fake S--t" About Her

Kanye West Finally Releases Donda Album, Featuring Celeb Cameos

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!

TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Plot Twist & More

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look So in Love in Italy