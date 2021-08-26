Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known as Autopsy Is Completed

Questions remain in the death of professional hockey player Jimmy Hayes.
Days after he passed away on Aug. 23 at the age of 31, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office said that an autopsy did not conclusively establish how Hayes died.
"OCME has completed an autopsy in this case," a statement published by The Boston Globe read. "The cause and manner of death remain pending and an update is not expected for several weeks when toxicology testing comes back."
According to the publication, Hayes was pronounced dead by first responders who responded to his Massachusetts home in the early morning hours of Aug. 23. Authorities indicated at the time that his death is not considered suspicious.
Hayes, who played in the NHL for eight years, was mourned by his teammates and loved ones across social media, including wife Kristen Hayes. The couple shared two sons, Beau, 2, and Mac, 3 months.
In her first public statement addressing his death, Kristen, who documents their family life on the Instagram account @raising_hayes, expressed shock at the loss of her self-described "angel."
"i love you so much," she shared on social media. "i miss you. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you. You should be here. This isn't fair."
In the days before Hayes' life was tragically cut short, he celebrated son Beau's birthday and participated in a family photo shoot.
"On Wednesday we took family photos," his widow captioned an Aug. 24 Instagram post. "Little did I know they would be our last photos of a family of four. I have no words. I'm heartbroken. We miss you. We love you. You should be here."
Hayes' obituary states that his funeral is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Dorchester, Mass.