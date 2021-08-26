Britney Spears Praises Sam Asghari for Sticking By Her Through "Hardest Years" of Her Life

Watch : Was Britney Spears Secretly MARRIED to Jason Trawick in 2012?

Britney Spears is feeling like one "Lucky" gal.

The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 25 to offer a rare glimpse into her longtime relationship with Sam Asghari, who first stole her heart in 2016. More specifically, the "Circus" singer praised her boyfriend for sticking by her side, especially as she continues to fight for her freedom amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" the 39-year-old musician captioned her post, alongside a throwback selfie of the two posing together. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star."

Sam couldn't have agreed more, cheekily responding, "Yes [thumbs up emoji] F that a--hole [crying laughing emoji]."

Britney's sweet tribute marks one of the first times that she's publicly thanked Sam for his support as she continues to endure turmoil.