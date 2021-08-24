Ant Anstead Had This Dream-Crushing Realization After Meeting Girlfriend Renee Zellweger

Although all dreams may not come true, for Ant and Renee, it seems like their biggest ones have ever since they hit it off on set. As E! News reported in June, the car expert and Oscar winner started hanging out and got to know each other more after the episode wrapped.

Their relationship also blossomed almost nine months after the For the Love of Cars star separated from his ex, Christina Haack. The two, who have since finalized their divorce, share 22-month-old son, Hudson.