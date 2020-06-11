Publicist Nanci Ryder Dead at 67 After Battle With ALS

Presley Ann/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 7:27 PM
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of beloved publicist Nanci Ryder.
On Thursday, June 11, Ryder, who battled ALS for nearly six years, died at the age of 67. Longtime friend Bryan Lourd confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ryder's A-list clientele included the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Michael J. Fox and many more. Following her 2014 diagnosis of the progressive neurodegenerative disease, celebrities rallied around Ryder at annual Walk to Defeat ALS events, often wearing "Team Nanci" t-shirts to show their support.
In a recent interview with Brain & Life Magazine, Zellweger and Cox reflected on their years-long friendship with the co-founder of BWR Public Relations.
"I would do anything for Nanci," the Friends star shared. "It makes me feel a little less helpless. I can show up and hope that by my showing up, she knows I love her. If there's one extra person who finds out about this disease, I'm doing something. But it's not enough."
Zellweger also remained one of Ryder's closest confidantes as the disease worsened.
"Every time I see her," the Oscar winner shared, "I don't know what to expect in terms of how she'll be or how my own emotions will be. But like any friendship, it has stages and evolves. You adapt. You trust that the love you feel will help you navigate. You just show up. I have accepted that this is how I will go forward in our friendship. I will continue to love her, to advocate for her, and to show up."
After news of her passing broke, stars took to social media to honor Ryder with personal tributes.
"Absolutely gutted to hear of Nanci Ryder's passing," Emmy Rossum tweeted. "Nanci was a beacon for me in my career. She was an absolutely joy to be around. I'll miss her wicked sense of humor, her gossip, her laugh, her emails, her spirit, her smarts, her kindness and love. I'll miss her so much."
Photographer Brian Bowen Smith shared on Instagram in part, "Nanci you have touched so many people and paved the way for even more. Rest well my girl. I love you."
In lieu of flowers, multiple outlets report donations can be made in Ryder's memory to teamnanci.org, which supports the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?