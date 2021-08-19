On The Scene: Jennifer Lopez Indulges, Angelina Jolie Grocery Shops and Issa Rae Premieres New Show

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.

Day of Indulgence: Even though Jennifer Klein's Day Of Indulgence is typically an event for the ladies, Eiza Gonzalez brought boyfriend Paul Rabil as she perused the goods on display and sipped a Don Julio cocktail. Tyra Banks also brought boyfriend Louis Martin to watch as she oversaw serving of her Smize Cream at the event. Laverne Cox alternated between Suja juice and Evian, and chatted with Jennifer Lopez in between browsing. And plenty of sweets for the shoppers in attendance! Yvonne Orji nibbled on a Crumbl cookie while Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow sampled Sidecar Doughnuts.