On The Scene: Jennifer Lopez Indulges, Angelina Jolie Grocery Shops and Issa Rae Premieres New Show

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
So sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.
Day of Indulgence: Even though Jennifer Klein's Day Of Indulgence is typically an event for the ladies, Eiza Gonzalez brought boyfriend Paul Rabil as she perused the goods on display and sipped a Don Julio cocktail. Tyra Banks also brought boyfriend Louis Martin to watch as she oversaw serving of her Smize Cream at the event. Laverne Cox alternated between Suja juice and Evian, and chatted with Jennifer Lopez in between browsing. And plenty of sweets for the shoppers in attendance! Yvonne Orji nibbled on a Crumbl cookie while Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow sampled Sidecar Doughnuts.
Senor Spade: A source tells E! News that Bachelor in Paradise host David Spade was spotted enjoying the nachos on one of his many visits to Justin Queso's in West Hollywood this week.
Just Like Us Jolie: Angelina Jolie was spotted with 16-year-old daughter Zahara casually doing some Sunday afternoon grocery shopping at Sprouts in West Hollywood, an eye witness tells E! News. The Eternals star looked effortlessly chic as she sported a black mask, black pants and a tan top while perusing the produce aisle with Zahara. The mother-daughter duo even opted for the self-checkout line. Angelina Jolie: she's just like us!
Chowing Down on Broadway: Even Broadway performers deserve some delicious comfort food as they prepare to return to the stage. The Broadway crew of Hamilton ordered Carmine's for lunch earlier this week, filling up on pasta and a variety of favorite dishes! Feeding over 100, the hot meals fueled the team for the rest of the day. Everyone was impressed with Carmine's large portions and even cheered upon learning Carmine's was on the menu. Hamilton performances begin on September 14 at Richard Rodgers Theatre in NYC, the same day that Carmine's will be reopening its iconic Times Square location.
Support for Spears: Stars of hit reality series The Moscatels showed their support for Britney Spears with a new billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The couple, who own luxury concierge service Snob World, stunned in stylish ensembles while their #FreeBritney billboard could be seen behind them, a cause they proudly use their platforms to advocate for and stand behind.
NYC's West Villagers: Sources tell E! News that actor Adrien Brody and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman were spotted at Morandi in the West Village for lunch this week. The couple was seated outside and sat on the same side of the table enjoying their drinks. Separately in the West Village, The Bachelorette's Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer were spotted checking out the brunch scene at American Bar on Saturday. The Bachelor Nation bromance continues.
Issa Sweet Life: Newlywed Issa Rae and Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji made an appearance at an intimate screening and dinner reception for Issa's new unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles premiering Aug. 19 on HBO Max. The event was held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday night. Issa, who fittingly wore her wedding ring and a white dress, danced and laughed with bestie Yvonne. In a speech before the screening, Issa said the show shines a light on Black culture in Los Angeles and what it means to be young, Black, ambitious and in constant pursuit of one's dreams.