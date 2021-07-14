Joshua Jackson Reveals How Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Helped Him Play a Killer Doctor

Joshua Jackson is happy that life does not imitate art—at least in the case of filming his chilling new Peacock series Dr. Death.
Jackson plays real-life neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch who allegedly purposefully killed or harmed dozens of patients. The series, also starring Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and AnnaSophia Robb, is based off the viral Dr. Death podcast.
"It is lovely to go home to a happy and supportive home at the end of the day," Jackson gushed on E! News' Daily Pop on July 14 about working on the haunting show. "So it was probably more necessary than I even understood at the time to be able to step out of that and hug my extremely cute baby every night."
In fact, Jackson credited his wife Jodie Turner-Smith for keeping him grounded (and sane) while filming. "No, there are not 30 destroyed bodies in the wake of me playing this character," he joked.
Maybe Jackson's off-screen happiness would inspire a new Dawson's Creek reboot, one with a happy ending for Jackson and Katie Holmes' characters.
"She went to Paris, he followed her, they went and had a beautiful European life for a little while and then ultimately moved home a couple kids later," Jackson speculated. "I'm all about marriage and love right now so yeah, I want this story to be a good story."
As for Jackson's Dr. Death co-star Slater, his home life got a fun boost thanks to an unexpected tweet from none other than Chris Evans. "I have a 19 year-old daughter who came and told me about it," Slater said with a laugh of the viral post about his name. "When she saw that it was trending, she was, you know, the only time I think in our relationship that she was impressed."
Watch the full interview above to hear these two '90s heartthrobs reflect on their past roles!
Dr. Death is available to stream on Peacock starting tomorrow, July 15.
