Jodie Turner-Smith Met Husband Joshua Jackson With the Help of This NSFW T-Shirt

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child

While a hoodie is usually the telltale trademark of a budding romance—in this case, a rare T-shirt was the item that may have sealed this couple's fate.



During the May 4 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, actress Jodie-Turner Smith discussed everything from career to family life, including one epic detail about how her relationship with husband Joshua Jackson began.



The actress admitted, "So when I first met my husband, it was kind of—we had a one-night stand." She joked, "We're in a two, three-year one night stand now."



The 34-year-old star kicked off her story when she revealed the moment the two first met while out at a party.

"First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that," she said candidly. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him. He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called Sorry to Bother You and [actress] Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, ‘The Future is Female Ejaculation.'"