Columbia Tristar Television
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 5:42 PM
Columbia Tristar Television
Despite "just talking about it last night," a Dawson's Creek revival is still not in the cards for series creator Kevin Williamson.
Williamson, who was at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour promoting his CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story, was asked about returning to the Creek as revivals and remakes continue to be a hot TV trend.
"We keep talking about it, but no, as of now, it's not in the pipeline," Williamson said. "We kind of ended it. The last episode was five years in the future. We put a nice button to it. Jen died. What are we going to do? We've talked about it, but until we can find a reason to do it…what are you going to do?"
Williamson said they do have ideas, but none that have proven compelling enough.
The fact that Michelle Williams' character died isn't stopping the Oscar nominee from wanting to participate in a reunion with Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek.
"Yeah! I think I've been waving that flag for a while, like why not?" she told a small group of reporters while promoting Fosse/Verdon. "Although my character died, so I'd have to be a ghost."
The foursome reunited for an Entertainment Weekly cover story and discussed the reunion on Today.
"I would have to come back as a ghost—or put a lot of filters on the camera, and I'll do flashback scenes," she told the morning program.
After the TCA panel, Williamson told a group of reporters that he'd love to work with talent from his previous shows. "So many people. Katie [Holmes], James [Van Der Beer], all of those guys. I'm dying to work with Josh Jackson again," he said.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?