Gwen Stefani Marries Blake Shelton During Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

From The Voice coaches to husband and wife!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married, multiple outlets report. The couple, who got engaged in late 2020, wed in an intimate ceremony on the "Honey Bee" artist's Oklahoma ranch while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, July 3.

This news comes shortly after Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, sparked marriage rumors for wearing what appeared to be a wedding band next to her engagement ring while out in Los Angeles with Shelton on June 12.

As fans may recall, Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, announced their engagement in October, with the "Cool" singer showing off her diamond sparkler on Instagram. "@blakeshelton yes please!" she captioned the photo, while the "God's Country" artist wrote on his social media page, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

It's been nearly six years since the "Happy Anywhere" singers first started dating after meeting on The Voice. At the time, Stefani was going through her split from husband Rossdale while Shelton was ending his marriage to Miranda Lambert.