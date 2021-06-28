Lil Nas X Heats Up the 2021 BET Awards With Steamy Kiss During "Montero" Performance

Watch : Lil Nas X on Becoming a Fashion Icon With Christian Cowan's Help

A night to remember!

Lil Nas X continued to bring the heat to the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Following his head-turning red carpet looks on Sunday, June 27, in which he made two major style statements, the 22-year-old star also lit up the room with an epic performance during the show.

Taking to the stage, the singer performed his hit-making tune, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which most certainly made audience members get up off their seats and dance along. And like his steamy music video, Lil Nas X made sure there was an elaborate theme for the BET Awards.

The "Old Town Road" star seemingly paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" video with his Egyptian-themed performance. Playing things up, Lil Nas X dressed as a pharaoh and was decked out in a glimmering gold outfit with matching knee-high boots. He also had all-male dancers wearing similar attire.