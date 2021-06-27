Lil Nas X Just Made Two Major Fashion Statements on the 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Beyonce Honored With 2020 BET Humanitarian Award

Get ready for a night of fun and fabulousness.

The 2021 BET Awards have officially kicked off on a high note at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27. And considering this year's ceremony will include the most performances ever in its 21-year history, tonight is already proving to be one for the books.

During the highly anticipated event, the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment made sure to show up and show out on the red carpet. We're talking a sea of glitzy gowns, one-of-a-kind designs and wildly colorful accessories.

But of course, there was one style moment worth swooning over at the star-studded event.

Case in point? Lil Nas X stopped everyone in their tracks with not one but two statement-making outfits. And while the "Montero" singer is known for dropping jaws with his incredible fashion, he made sure that all eyes were on him at the 2021 BET Awards.