4 Times Britney Spears Subtly Revealed Her True Feelings About Her Conservatorship

Watch : Can Britney Spears End Her 13-Year Conservatorship?

Britney Spears took the lid off her conservatorship this week, when she testified in court about how "abusive" her legal situation is.

Saying she wants the conservatorship to end after 13 years, Britney testified that she doesn't have "control" over her life, including her medical treatments. She said she was taken off her "normal meds" and forced to take lithium, is prohibited from removing her birth control and had to perform even if she was sick, according to the full transcript published by NBC News.

The revelations left some fans wondering: How did we not know?

Well, fans have long suspected that the pop princess doesn't have full control over her own social media posts, forcing them to decode her posts for clues about her wellbeing.

But at the public hearing on Wednesday, June 23, they heard it straight from her: "I've lied and told the whole world 'I'm OK. And I'm happy.' It's a lie," Britney, 39, said in court. "I thought I just maybe I said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized... Now I'm telling you the truth. OK? I'm not happy... I'm depressed. I cry every day."