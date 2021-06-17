Scott Disick Defends Khloe Kardashian From Instagram User Who Asked "Who Is She?!"

Scott Disick has Khloe Kardashian's back.
On June 17, the Good American founder took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself rocking a Shane Justin ensemble in a matching blue Rolls-Royce. Alongside the photos, KoKo shared a quote from Jay-Z's The Blueprint 2.
"I will not lose," she wrote, "for even in defeat, there's a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me."
After seeing the post, the account @90sanxiety wrote "who is she?!" in the comments section. However, Scott was quick to respond.
"Who isn't she?" the Flip It Like Disick alum replied. "That's the question!"
The Lord's clapback should come as no surprise to their fans. From giving each other sage advice to pulling off hilarious pranks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have built a bond that's like no other.
"Life would be SO boring without you!" she wrote in a birthday tribute last year. "Thank you for being such a great brother to me."
And as viewers know, Khloe has watched Scott and her sister Kourtney Kardashian go through a series of ups and downs over the years. While some still ship the exes—who share children Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6—both celebrities have started new romances. Kourtney is dating Travis Barker, and Scott is in a relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin.
Last month, a source close to both Scott and Kourtney said things have been "tense" between them. And while "they aren't fighting by any means," the insider added, "their relationship has changed."
"Scott will always be in Kourtney's life, it's just a different dynamic right now," the source said, later adding, "He doesn't want to interfere with her relationship. They do connect about the kids often, but that's about the extent of it currently."
As for how Kourtney feels about Scott's love life, a source close to the Poosh founder said Kourtney is "very happy for Scott and wants him to be happy."
"Kourtney is very enthralled in her own relationship right now," the insider continued, "and wants the best for Scott so he stays on track."