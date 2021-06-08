BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Where Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Stand After This NYC Sighting

After breakup reports emerged in May, E! News learned Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah vacationed together and have since been spotted in NYC. Read on for more on the status of their relationship.

By Samantha Schnurr Jun 08, 2021 6:00 PMTags
BreakupsMinka KellyCouplesCelebritiesTrevor Noah
Watch: Trevor Noah - 2019 Oscars E! Glambot

Less than a month after news of their breakup, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are very much back together...at least on the streets of New York City. 

On Saturday, June 5, the Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights alum were spotted while out and about in Manhattan. The two stars smiled as they were photographed and Noah appeared to enthusiastically point to the cameras. 

The sighting of the two comes just over three weeks since reports emerged of their split, less than a year after E! News confirmed they were dating and "getting serious," a source said at the time. 

But as evidenced by their latest reunion—which comes shortly after a post-breakup trip to St. Barts together—it's clear these two aren't exactly over

"Things are going well between them. They are taking things slowly," a source close to Kelly told E! News. "They really like each other, but needed to take a step back and slow things down." 

photos
Minka Kelly's Romantic History

However, if you're thinking of calling them a couple again, hold off. "Nothing is official between them," the source noted. "They are spending time together. She hasn't moved back in to his place or taken big steps forward."

The Image Direct

Instead, "They are just enjoying going on dates," the source clarified, "and seeing what happens."

On May 28, a source confirmed to E! News that they vacationed in St. Barts together the previous weekend and had returned to New York City, where they were "spending time together."

As that source said at the time, "They are seeing where things go." Guess fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for more sightings of these two this summer. 

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

4

Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Pic of Travis Barker’s Blood

5

Friends Reunion Director: This Mistake Almost Ruined the Show

Latest News

Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on Exit From Bachelor Franchise

RHONY's Leah McSweeney Slams Heather Thomson & Assault Claims

Where Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Stand After Their NYC Sighting

See All My Children Co-Stars Reunite to Relive Outrageous Plots

Exclusive

Kelley Flanagan Reacts to Chris Harrison's Bachelor Exit

Kanye West Unveils His First Yeezy Piece with Gap: Shop It Here

Look Back on Bachelor Nation’s Biggest Scandals Away From the Cameras