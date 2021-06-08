Khloe Kardashian Celebrates "Brother for Life" Kanye West Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Wondering where Kanye West stands with the Kardashian-Jenners amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian? Khloe and Kris Jenner's birthday wishes share a little insight, as well as Kim's subtle nod.

Welp, at least Khloe Kardashian is still keeping up with Kanye West.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on June 8 to share a throwback photo of her, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye on a beach vacation in honor of his 44th birthday. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" KoKo captioned the image. "Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Even Kris Jenner joined the day's festivities, posting a shot of her and her former son-in-law with the caption "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest."

As for Kim, she commented on Khloe's birthday post with a balloon emoji. And although she's stayed tight-lipped about their divorce—she officially filed in February after months of deliberations—the mom of four shared rare insight into how she's coping during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," Kim said. "I feel like a f--king failure and it's, like, a third f--king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f--king loser. But I can't even think about that. Like, I want to be happy."

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

And, for the most part, she is. However, reliving the final episodes of the E! juggernaut, which taped in January, hasn't been easy. "Kim has her moments and gets upset thinking about the divorce and when the topic gets brought up," shared a source close to Kim. "She has her ups and downs, especially when she thinks back to happy times with Kanye."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Good American, Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Because, like the rest of us, who really wants to relive their past? "With the KUWTK finale and dramatic episode airing, it's a lot for her to take in when she's reminded of it," added the source. "She tries to put everything behind her and is truly focused on herself, the kids and her future plans. Kim knows it's for the best her and Kanye do not communicate at this time."

