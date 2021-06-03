Francesca Farago Slams "Extremely Disrespectful" Harry Jowsey Amid Rekindled Romance Rumors

Watch : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

Francesca Farago is setting the record straight on where she stands with Harry Jowsey.

The Too Hot to Handle stars, who called it quits in June 2020 after falling in love on the hit Netflix series, recently sparked rumors that they were rekindling their romance.

Adding more fuel to the fire? About a week ago, Harry, 24, posted a photo of himself and the YouTuber getting cozy in Mexico. Around the same time, Francesca shared a TikTok video that referenced their getaway together.

But despite the speculation surrounding their relationship status, the 27-year-old model revealed she's very much single and even called the Australian native "a piece of s--t."

"We were getting back together," Francesca said on the Domenick Nati Show on Wednesday, June 2, referencing the rumors she was dating Harry again. "We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online."