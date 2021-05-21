Casey Anthony Juror Says "My Decision Haunts Me" 10 Years After Acquittal

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

Jury duty may be over, but the memories are still in session.

In the summer of 2011, millions of Americans were glued to their TVs as seven women and five men were sworn in as jurors and later had to determine the fate of Casey Anthony.

For close to two months, prosecutors tried to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Casey was responsible for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony. After 33 days of testimony, the jury ultimately voted not to convict.

While many have kept a low-profile after the controversial verdict, one male jury member is speaking out to People and sharing regret about his decision.

"My decision haunts me to this day," he shared with the publication. "I think now if I were to do it over again, I'd push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn't know what the hell I was doing, and I didn't stand up for what I believed in at the time."