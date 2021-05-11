Lindsay Lohan Honors "Angel" Natasha Richardson in Birthday Tribute

Lindsay Lohan is remembering Natasha Richardson.
The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on what would have been the late star's 58th birthday to share a special message. On May 11, Lindsay posted a throwback photo of the duo in the 1998 movie The Parent Trap and wrote, "Happy Birthday Angel #NatashaRichardson."
In the movie, Natasha played Elizabeth James, a wedding dress designer who fell back in love with her ex-husband Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) after their twins (both played by Lindsay) met at a summer camp and switched places on them.
Lindsay honored Natasha in a 2020 cast reunion hosted by Katie Couric. "Natasha had such an elegance and grace," she said, "and she was so maternal to me."
Dennis paid tribute to his onscreen love, as well. "Just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do," the 67-year-old actor recalled. "It just made everything that much better."
In real life, Natasha was married to actor Liam Neeson. The couple welcomed two sons together, Micheál Richardson, 25, and Daniel Neeson, 24.
Natasha passed away at the age of 45 just days after she suffered a head injury while skiing in March 2009. "It was so sudden," Micheál, who changed his last name from Neeson to Richardson in honor of his mom, told The Times. "When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not. It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it's her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I'm incredibly grateful for."
As for his favorite movie his mother acted in, Micheál told Vanity Fair "it has to be The Parent Trap."
"That's more or less what she was like. She was this sweet, amazing mother figure—my best friend. She had these amazing, big welcomes when we'd come home or she would come home. 'Darling!'" he said, doing his best impression of Natasha. "I'm so lucky because I have her captured on film."