Katie Couric Dishes on the Parent Trap Reunion: Lindsay Lohan "Is Doing Really Well"

Parent Trap fans have Katie Couric to thank for (virtually!) reuniting Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix and other stars in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary, and now, the award-winning journalist is opening up about the unique experience.
Couric stopped by Daily Pop on Tuesday, telling E! host Erin Lim that the virtual reunion—which came more than 20 years after the Nancy Meyers-directed movie, a remake of the 1961 film, was released in theaters—was "just a really fun trip down memory lane."
"Honestly, I mean, they were great," the mom of two said. "First of all, Dennis brought a script. So he and Lindsay reenacted that really wonderful scene when Annie comes home from camp and is with her dad for the first time. It was just a really fun get together."
While continuing to describe the reunion, Couric explained that she wanted to mention a noteworthy piece of news: "Lindsay is doing really well."
"She's living in Dubai of all places, and really thriving," Couric expressed. "And one thing she talked about is how important the movie was for her personally. You know, she was 11 when she got the role, and her parents were splitting up."
Couric continued, "One of the many reasons this movie resonated was that people kind of always hope that their parents get back together. And I thought it was so touching when Lindsay talked about that."
Couric recalled also being touched to hear the cast talk about their late co-star Natasha Richardson, who passed away in 2009.
"It was very moving, they all talked about Natasha...and I knew her personally," the former TODAY co-host said. "It was just beautiful for them to reminisce about Natasha because she was an important character in this film, and I think gave this film so much heart as really all the actors did."
During the reunion, Lohan described Richardson as having "such an elegance and grace," and even though she was just her on-screen mom, "she was so maternal to me."
According to Quaid, the actress was, "Just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better."
Couric told Lim on Tuesday that "there's obviously a lot of love" among the entire Parent Trap cast.
Making the reunion even more special was the fact that it helped raise funds for José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, which "is helping [to] feed those in need all across the world," Couric explained in an Instagram post.
As if organizing all of this weren't enough, Couric revealed she's also been working on everything from a TIME Magazine partnership to a podcast with Netflix's CMO Bozoma Saint John.
