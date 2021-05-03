Why Anna Faris Never Talked About Any "Issues" With Chris Pratt During Their Marriage

Watch : Anna Faris Isn't Ready for the Big Day With Michael Barret Just Yet

Anna Faris knows that she can catch her fans by surprise.

Back in August 2017, the Moms star and Chris Pratt shocked the world of pop culture when they announced their split after eight years of marriage.

And while both parties have since moved on and become friendly exes as they co-parent their 8-year-old son Jack, Anna is sharing some lessons she has learned along the way.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she explained to guest Rachel Bilson on the May 3 podcast episode of Anna Faris Is Unqualified. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

Another obstacle Anna faced was not having a close group of girlfriends. If you ask the 44-year-old podcaster, it definitely had an impact on her life.