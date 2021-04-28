Reese Witherspoon Shares the "S--tty" Reason the Media Treated Her Differently Than Britney Spears

Watch : Britney Spears Can End Controversial Conservatorship?

Reese Witherspoon knows firsthand what it's like to live in the public eye.

In a new interview for Time, the 45-year-old actress reflects on the scrutiny she's faced over the years.

It was in November 2006 that Witherspoon filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17. She also has an 8-year-old son, Tennessee Toth, with her husband Jim Toth.

Looking back at that time, the Legally Blonde alum recalls being hounded by the paparazzi, who she says followed her to church, to her kids' school and to their soccer practice. She tells the magazine about a time when an RV with photographers parked outside her California home and pointed their cameras into her kitchen window to snap pictures every hour of every day. As she remembers, "My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars."