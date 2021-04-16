Cassie Randolph Says Fans' Support "Means So Much" as Ex Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Watch : How Cassie Randolph Reacted After Colton Underwood's "GMA" Tell-All

Cassie Randolph is thankful for her fans and followers after ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood came out as gay.

In a message shared to her Instagram Story on Friday, April 16, Cassie expressed gratitude to those that have reached out to her.

"Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages," she wrote. "It means so much."

The 25-year-old also confirmed she "decided to take the week off" posting content to YouTube, but assured her supporters that a new video would be uploaded next week.

On April 14, Colton appeared on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts to share his truth. "Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," The Bachelor star said. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."