John Travolta Pays Tribute to His Late Son Jett on What Would Have Been His 29th Birthday

John Travolta is honoring his late son, Jett Travolta, on what would have been his firstborn's 29th birthday.

"Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty," the actor wrote on Instagram on April 13. "I love you."

He also posted a black and white throwback photo of the duo. John's daughter, Ella Travolta, shared a snapshot of the siblings from their childhood days, as well.

"I love you Jetty," she captioned the image. "Happy Birthday."

Jett passed away at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure during a family getaway to Grand Bahama Island in 2009.

"We had a very full life, my son and I, 16 years," John said during a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We did travel the world and he saw every place by the time he was that age. But, you know, you plan on a life that's a lot longer for your child and you always intend to go first. So, that's the difference. Regardless of the full life we did live together, you know, you wanted a full life for him."