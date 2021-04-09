Crystal Hefner Picks Sides in Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison Drama

Sorry Holly Madison. The late Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal Hefner is Team Kendra.
Earlier this week, Holly, the 41-year-old former main girlfriend of the late Playboy founder, spoke on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her and her former Girls Next Door co-star Kendra Wilkinson's longtime feud, revealing that the two still did not have a relationship. She also alleged that Kendra, 35, was not honest when she claimed she moved in with Hef before having sex with him.
And though many were into the tea, Crystal was not among them. "I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that," the 34-year-old, who wed Hef in 2012, almost five years before his death at age 91, wrote on her MeWe account on Thursday, April 8. "So much time has passed. I side with Kendra here."
In her 2015 book Down the Rabbit Hole, Holly detailed her life at the Playboy Mansion and said she and Kendra did not get along, calling her the "fakest person" she has ever met. She also disputed comments Kendra made in her 2010 memoir Sliding into Home.
In the book, Kendra said that she met Hef in person for the first time when she worked as a painted naked model at his 78th birthday bash, which he attended with Holly and his other girlfriends, including Bridget Marquardt, who would star with the women on The Girls Next Door. Kendra wrote that at the end of the night, Hef "gave me a key, and asked me to stay the night." She said she declined but told him she would see him again soon, and that he then asked, "Will you be my girlfriend?" She said she told him, "Um, okay" and at some point did move into the Playboy Mansion full-time.
In her memoir, Holly wrote that Hef never asked anyone to become his girlfriend before joining him in bed. She also said the Playboy mogul "never made a habit of carrying around extra sets of room keys."
"I had to sleep with him first," Holly said in her April 6 Daddy podcast interview. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."
Kendra responded to E! News' social media post about Holly's latest remarks, commenting, "Dude... it's 2021," with a laughing-crying emoji. The mother of two later wrote, "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on."
In her MeWe post, Crystal acknowledged Kendra's comments, writing, "Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can't get along? Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason. I hope one day we can all get along and compare experiences."
Holly, Bridget and Kendra have not responded to Crystal's remarks.