Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Share Rare Insight Into Their Life Together

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are finally providing a long-awaited glimpse into their new life together as an engaged couple.
In honor of the Green Bay Packers quarterback having begun his two-week stint as Jeopardy! guest host, he and the Big Little Lies star filmed an Instagram Live video on Monday, April 5 in which they answered 10 fan questions about his new gig. During the Q&A session, the typically guarded couple—who managed to keep their engagement a secret until Aaron announced it to the world on Feb. 6—divulged a few rare details about their day-to-day routine.
In answering one question about how many hours he spent preparing to lead the long-running game show that was previously hosted by the late Alex Trebek, Aaron explained that at the time he was preparing, he had just finished his season with the Packers and was living in Montreal with Shailene while she filmed her upcoming thriller Misanthrope. As football fans recall, the Packers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the eventual champion Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24.
"I spent a ton of hours," the reigning NFL MVP said. "I was quarantined in Montreal for a lot of the beginning of the offseason, hanging out with this lovely lady right here." At this, Shailene adorably raised her eyebrows a few times.
He continued, "Montreal, Quebec has some really tight COVID rules, so a lot of downtime. I watched every episode on Netflix multiple times. I watched old episodes I found on my phone."
Shailene then chimed in to make sure fans knew Aaron was definitely not exaggerating. "He watched so much Jeopardy!, you guys," she confirmed.
One cute moment for the couple came when Aaron took off his knit cap to show off how long his hair had gotten. "It's really greasy right now," the 29-year-old Fault in Our Stars actress warned him with a smile. "Maybe you shouldn't show them!"
Later, when Aaron, 37, was naming all the behind-the-scenes Jeopardy! crew members who he enjoyed bonding with, Shailene couldn't help but chuckle over how important this experience has been for him.
"And you guys thought he was a football dude," she quipped. She then told her fiancé, "No one knows the real you!"
Toward the end of the video, Shailene's pet German Shepherd hopped up on their laps to join them until Aaron took the pooch down from the couch. But Shailene clearly wasn't quite done giving attention to the four-legged friend.
"Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog?" she asked jokingly. "Is it just us?"
Check out the video in the above Instagram post to see them debate which bars are the best in Aaron's hometown of Chico, Calif.