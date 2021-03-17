OscarsHarry StylesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 13th Birthday

In honor of her daughter Nahla's special day, Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo. Scroll on to see the Oscar winner's sweet tribute.

By Jess Cohen Mar 17, 2021
Halle Berry's daughter just celebrated a milestone birthday.

On March 16, the Oscar winner took to Instagram to pay tribute to Nahla Aubry as she officially became a teenager. "No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that," Halle wrote alongside a sweet mother-daughter photo. "Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo."

The Catwoman actress, who shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, also took to her Instagram Stories to post photos from the celebration, including a snap of a delicious cake. "I love you Nahla Boo," she captioned one shot. "Here's to 13 beautiful years around the sun."

While the private star, who is also mom to 7-year-old Maceo Martinez, tends to keep her kids off of social media, it looks like she made an exception for the extra special occasion. In the comments of the tribute post, Halle's celeb pals couldn't help but gush over Nahla.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS!!!!" Taraji P. Henson wrote. "Jesus 13?!?!?!" To which Halle replied, "gurl, you know how it flies."

Singer Jhené Aiko, who turned 33 on March 16, also commented, "we have the same birthday [tear emoji] i knew you were my mom. happy birthday Nahla!!!"

Over the years, Halle—who is dating musician Van Hunt—has shared rare insight into her life as a mom of two. "Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don't care about who I am outside of this house," she told InStyle in 2019. "My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school."

Halle also recalled how her son Maceo, who she shares with ex Olivier Martinez, had been putting her on blast in public.

"And—this is funny—for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?' It's just so embarrassing!" she told the outlet. "He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can't quite figure out why."

