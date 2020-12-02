Big BrotherElliot PageJennifer GarnerKelly ClarksonPhotosVideos

Halle Berry Share Rare Post With Boyfriend Van Hunt After Filling Him Up on "Luv n Liquor"

Halle Berry took to Instagram to give fans a fun look into her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. Keep scrolling to see all the “luv.”

By Mona Thomas Dec 02, 2020 4:51 PMTags
Halle BerryCouplesCelebrities
Related: Halle Berry Recalls Her First Orgasm at 11 Years Old

Halle Berry is showing off her man, even when he's not looking. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Oscar winner took to her Instagram Story to share an impromptu video of her sleeping boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. The caption, originally written by Van, read, "when ur lady fills u up w luv n liquor & films the aftermath." It seems the Hollywood star is ready to be completely open about her relationship, but the 54-year-old actress did play coy in the beginning.

The mother of two split from her boyfriend of five months, Alex Da Kid, back in 2017—following her finalized divorce from Olivier Martinez—and has been very private about her personal life. However, back in July, the actress posted a mysterious photo on her Instagram that suggested a change in her relationship status. 

Along with a pic of her and another pair of feet, she captioned, "sunday, funday" which sparked a lot of dating speculation, with very few leads. 

photos
Halle Berry's Best Looks

In September, Halle made a more direct declaration of her love for her new boo. The star took to Instagram to post a profile photo of herself in a t-shirt that read "Van Hunt" in big and bold lettering with the caption, "now ya know…" And the Monster's Ball actress is not the only one showing off their new relationship. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

2

Taylor Swift Debuts Re-Recorded Version of "Love Story"

3

YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Speaks Out Amid Backlash Over OnlyFans Video

Halle makes more regular appearances on Van's Instagram account, with the two sharing kisses

Between the two, they have three children from previous relationships. Halle shares Nahla Ariela Aubry, 12 with Gabriel Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez, 7, with Olivier Martinez. Van has a son, Drake Hunt, who's currently attending New York University. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

2

Taylor Swift Debuts Re-Recorded Version of "Love Story"

3

YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Speaks Out Amid Backlash Over OnlyFans Video

4

Jennifer Garner Marvels at Daughter Violet's Growth on 15th Birthday

5

Harry Styles Hits Back at Candace Owens' "Bring Back Manly Men" Remark